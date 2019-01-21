

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Monday after China reported its slowest pace of GDP growth in almost 30 years, though the figures came in line with expectations.



China's GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2018, in line with expectations and down from 1.6 percent in the third quarter.



On an annualized basis, GDP expanded 6.4 percent - again matching forecasts and down from 6.5 percent in the three months prior.



The benchmark DAX jumped was down 48 points or 0.43 percent at 11,157 in opening deals after rising 2.6 percent on Friday.



Deutsche Telekom declined 2.4 percent after a brokerage downgrade.



Chemicals firm Henkel tumbled almost 5 percent after the company announced it would invest more in new brands, marketing and digitalization.



Online classifieds firm Scout24 soared 4.3 percent after it rejected a 4.7 billion euro ($5.4 billion) takeover offer from private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone.



In economic releases, Germany's producer price inflation eased to a seven-month low in December, figures from Destatis showed.



Producer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.3 percent increase seen in November. This was the lowest rate since May, when prices rose 2.5 percent.



