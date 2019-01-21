sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

90,10 Euro		-6,92
-7,13 %
WKN: 604843 ISIN: DE0006048432 Ticker-Symbol: HEN3 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,14
89,16
11:57
89,16
89,18
11:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA90,10-7,13 %