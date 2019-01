PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media speculation, French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) said that it isn't currently considering a full takeover bid for Spanish telecommunications group Euskaltel SA.



Orange noted that it is nevertheless always on the lookout for growth opportunities in Spain.



TMTFinance reported last week that Orange was considering a takeover bid for Euskaltel and had hired Credit Suisse as an adviser.



