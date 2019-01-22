

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its total iron ore production for the December 2018 half year increased by two per cent to 119 million tonnes. Productivity for the December 2018 half year has been impacted by unplanned production outages at Olympic Dam, Spence and Western Australia Iron Ore, with a total negative impact of about US$600 million.



Production guidance for the 2019 financial year remains unchanged for petroleum, iron ore, metallurgical coal and energy coal. Total copper production guidance has been increased to between 1.645 million tonnes and 1.740 million tonnes and reflects the retention of Cerro Colorado.



BHP Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Mackenzie, said, 'Production in the first half was broadly in line with the prior period despite planned maintenance and outages. ... We completed the sale of our US shale assets and returned US$5.2 billion to shareholders through a share buy-back program, with a further US$5.2 billion to be returned as a special dividend on 30 January 2019.'



Total iron ore production for the December 2018 half year increased by two per cent to 119 million tonnes, while it was 135 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis. Guidance for the 2019 financial year remains unchanged at between 241 million tonnes and 250 million tonnes , or between 273 million tonnes and 283 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis.



Mining and processing operations at Samarco remain suspended following the failure of the Fundão tailings dam and Santarém water dam on 5 November 2015.



Total Conventional petroleum production was broadly flat at 63 MMboe. Guidance for the 2019 financial year remains unchanged at between 113 and 118 MMboe, with volumes expected to be towards the upper end of the guidance range.



Crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids production declined by five per cent to 29 MMboe due to natural field decline across the portfolio and a 70 day planned dry dock maintenance program at Pyrenees completed during the September 2018 quarter. This decline was partially offset by higher uptimes at our Gulf of Mexico assets.



Total copper production decreased by one per cent to 825 thousand tonnes. Guidance for the 2019 financial year has been increased to between 1.645 million tonnes and 1.740 million tonnes and reflects the retention of Cerro Colorado.



Metallurgical coal production increased by two per cent to 21 million tonnes. Guidance for the 2019 financial year remains unchanged at between 43 million tonnes and 46 million tonnes, with volumes weighted to the second half of the year as expected.



Nickel West production decreased by 15 per cent to 40 thousand tonnes as operations were suspended following a fire at the Kalgoorlie smelter in September 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX