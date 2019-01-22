

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - A French regulator fined Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google 50 million euros or $56.8 million-the biggest penalty so far under a new European privacy law-alleging the search-engine giant didn't go far enough getting valid user consent to gather data for targeted advertising.



The fine represents one of the highest profile regulatory actions so far stemming from GDPR, the European Union-wide 'General Data Protection Regulation,' which went into effect last year.



The law requires companies to abide by strict data-protection and privacy rules protecting EU residents.



A big part of the new rules is a requirement that companies explain to users how their data is being collected and used, and in many cases seek consent from users to collect it.



Under the new law, EU regulators can fine companies up to 4% of their world-wide annual revenue, or 20 million euros, whichever is larger.



