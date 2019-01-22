

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TKPYY.PK) is considering a sale of some emerging-market drugs, as the Japanese drugmaker expands a push to cut debt after its $62 billion takeover of Shire Plc, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The company is working with Bank of America Corp. to gauge potential buyer interest in emerging-market assets it acquired through its 2011 purchase of Swiss rival Nycomed, according to the people. The medicines, which include over-the-counter and prescription drugs, could fetch about $3 billion, the report said.



'No decisions have been made regarding specific assets for potential disposal at this stage,' a spokeswoman for Takeda reportedly said.



