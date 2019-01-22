

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A regulator has approved Tesla Inc. (TSLA) to deliver Model 3 cars to Europe.



The Netherlands Vehicles Authority, which has regulatory authority on behalf of the EU, said the Model 3 met requirements for European roads. Tesla had expected the approval, and opened online orders for some European countries earlier this month.



A Tesla spokesperson said deliveries of the Model 3 long-range variant are expected to start in February.



On Monday, Tesla tweeted a photo of 'European Model 3s off the production line.'



