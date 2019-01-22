

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L) on Tuesday voluntarily disclosed fragrance ingredients across its U.S. beauty and personal care brands, aiming for ingredient transparency.



The company noted that consumers in the U.S. can now view fragrance ingredients found in more than 1,100 Unilever beauty and personal care products across 15 brands down to 0.01% of the product formula.



Unilever noted that its transparency initiative goes beyond U.S. regulations for beauty and personal care products, which require companies to only list 'fragrance' generically on packages. In February 2017, Unilever was the first in the industry to announce its intention to disclose fragrance ingredients down to 0.01% of the product formulation, and completed this goal on time.



Additionally, Unilever is updating its packaging labels in the U.S. to voluntarily list fragrance allergens according to the current European Union labeling regulations.



The product-specific fragrance listings are available through SmartLabel, an industry-wide digital platform that provides an easy and fast way to get more information about products.



