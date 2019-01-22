

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French railway company Getlink SE (GRPTY), formerly Groupe Eurotunnel SE, reported that its consolidated revenues for 2018 grew to 1.079 billion euros, an increase of 5% at a constant exchange rate.



Eurotunnel's revenue increased by 5% to 958.4 million euros in 2018. Revenue from Shuttle Services increased by 6% to 636.4 million euros compared to 2017 through increased traffic and yields.



Getlink said it continues its growth momentum, after increases of 4% in 2016 and 2017, and on this occasion reaching a new revenue record, at constant exchange rates.



In 2018, more than 2.7 million passenger vehicles crossed the Channel aboard Passenger Shuttles, an increase of 2%. Car traffic has reached a record high since 2000.



The annual results of the Group will be published on Thursday 21 February before opening of trading.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX