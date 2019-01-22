

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L) announced Tuesday its Board intends to appoint Andrew Formica as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of Jupiter with effect from March 1, subject to customary regulatory approvals.



Formica will succeed Maarten Slendebroek, who would step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company with effect from March 1.



Slendebroek has agreed to remain in the business until May 1, 2019 to ensure a smooth leadership transition and handover. He was appointed as Chief Executive in 2014.



Formica was until 2018 the Co-CEO of Janus Henderson Group plc and was previously the Chief Executive of Henderson Group plc between 2008 and the merger with Janus Capital in 2017.



He was at Henderson from 1998 and held various senior roles, joining the company's executive committee in 2004.



Formica said, 'Jupiter's relentless focus on delivering value to clients through genuinely active investing means it is well positioned to succeed in an evolving industry. Its track record of strong investment performance for clients has enabled it to deliver significant organic growth, delivering cumulative net flows of some £5.8 billion over the last six years.'



