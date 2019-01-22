

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported profit before tax of 113.0 million pounds for the six months ended 30 November 2018 compared to 136.2 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 24.6 pence compared to 29.3 pence.



The Group's net trading revenue in the first half of the year was 251.0 million pounds, 6% lower than in the same period in the prior year. OTC leveraged revenue of 240.1 million pounds was 7% lower, from prior year. Revenue from Nadex, the Group's derivatives exchange in the USA, was up 15%, and revenue from the Group's share dealing and investments business was up 39%.



The company continues to expect that its revenue in fiscal 2019 will be lower than in fiscal 2018, reflecting the impact of the ESMA measures, and the exceptional performance in the second half of fiscal 2018 when revenue was boosted by the heightened level of interest in cryptocurrencies.



An interim dividend of 12.96 pence per share, calculated as 30% of the full year dividend of 43.2 pence per share for fiscal 2018, will be paid on 28 February 2019 to those members on the register at the close of business on 1 February 2019.



