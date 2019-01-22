

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence eased for a sixth month running in January to its lowest level in over four years and the fall was the worst in more than seven years, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 1 from 9 in December. The latest reading was the lowest since February 2015, when it was at minus 1.



The fall of 8 points from November was the biggest in over seven years, the agency said.



That said, the latest reading was still above the 20-year average of minus 3.



Households' opinion regarding the economic situation deteriorated further and their willingness to buy remained weak.



The sub-index reflecting economic expectations fell to 3 from 17. The willingness to buy indicator dropped to minus 1 from 3 in December.



Separate data from the CBS showed that household consumption grew 2 percent year-on-year in November after rising 1.7 percent in October.



In November, households spending on durable goods rose 2.6 percent and consumption of food increased 1 percent. Spending on household appliances, clothing, petrol and natural gas, increased, while spending on cars decreased.



Conditions for consumption in January are less favorable than in November, the CBS said.



