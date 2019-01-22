sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,15 Euro		+0,23
+0,40 %
WKN: A0KFDH ISIN: US6475811070 Ticker-Symbol: N1U 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,82
62,07
10:24
60,08
61,71
10:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR58,15+0,40 %