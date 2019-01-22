

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks drifted lower on Tuesday amid global growth worries after the IMF cut its estimate for global growth, citing a range of triggers beyond escalating trade tensions.



Investors also watched Brexit developments after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her Brexit 'Plan B' in Parliament.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12 points or 0.26 percent at 4,855 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent lower on Monday.



Getlink shares rose 1 percent. The railway company, formerly Groupe Eurotunnel SE, reported that its consolidated revenues for 2018 grew to 1.079 billion euros, an increase of 5 percent at a constant exchange rate.



Rémy Cointreau fell over 2 percent. The wine and spirits company has confirmed its FY operating profit outlook after reporting higher sales of 919.4 million euros in the first nine months of its 2018/19 financial year.



