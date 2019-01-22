

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) Tuesday said its strategic partnership signed in October 2018 with energy company Innogy SE has already begun paying off for both companies. The partnership aimed to facilitate future growth with onshore wind projects in a highly competitive environment in an optimal manner.



Within the framework of the strategic partnership, between 2019 and 2022, Innogy plans to optimize its project pipeline in Europe and the USA together with the Nordex Group and, following its investment decision, to buy its wind turbine generators exclusively from Nordex. The two companies are planning to work on projects with a total capacity of 1.7 gigawatts.



At the end of 2018, Innogy and the Nordex signed a contract in the USA for the supply of six N131/3900 wind turbine generators on the basis of a so-called 'Safe Harbor' agreement.



Additionally, Innogy is planning, subject to its investment decision, to realize its US onshore development projects in the state of New York, Cassadaga (126 MW) and Baron Winds (240 MW), using mainly Nordex turbines.



Furthermore, the two companies enjoyed a joint success in the first onshore auction in Poland with the Zukowice project (33 MW) in November 2018. Innogy will shortly be making its investment decision on this. The Nordex group is expecting to receive the order for this project in the second half of 2019.



