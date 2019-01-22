sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,142 Euro		+0,08
+0,88 %
WKN: A0D655 ISIN: DE000A0D6554 Ticker-Symbol: NDX1 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ÖkoDAX
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEX SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEX SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,111
9,123
12:17
9,102
9,116
12:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INNOGY SE
INNOGY SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INNOGY SE40,20-0,32 %
NORDEX SE9,142+0,88 %