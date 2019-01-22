

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $621 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $551 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $571 million or $2.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $7.80 billion from $7.45 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $571 Mln. vs. $633 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.13 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.33 -Revenue (Q4): $7.80 Bln vs. $7.45 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX