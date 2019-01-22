

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $41.1 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $207.7 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $1.04 billion from $0.91 billion last year.



Allegheny Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $207.7 Mln. vs. $34.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX