

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $596.57 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $295.52 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $526.67 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.2% to $807.09 million from $619.92 million last year.



ProLogis earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $526.67 Mln. vs. $373.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $807.09 Mln vs. $619.92 Mln last year.



