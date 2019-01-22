

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trend from the U.S. Futures Index is pointing to a lower opening for Wall Street. Investors are getting cues from the trade situations, no-deal Brexit situation in U.K., and slowing world economies.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 137.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 16.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 51.50 points.



U.S. market was closed on Monday.



On the economic front, Redbook data is expected today at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 6.7 percent.



Existing Home Sales for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.240 million, down from 5.320 million in the prior month.



Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



In the corporate section, Johnson & Johnson Tuesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss last year. Quarterly sales increased 1 percent from the prior year. Both adjusted earnings per share and quarterly sales topped analysts' expectations. The company expects adjusted earnings for full-year 2019 to be in the range of $8.50 to $8.65 per share reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 5.7% to 7.6%. Analysts expect annual earnings of $8.61 per share.



Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $3.04 billion or $1.12 per share, compared to a loss of $10.71 billion or $3.99 per share last year. Quarterly sales were $20.39 billion, an increase of 1 percent from $20.20 billion last year. Operational sales results increased 3.3 percent and the negative impact of currency was 2.3 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $20.17 billion for the quarter.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, responding to various global cues. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 30.81 points or 1.18 percent to 2,579.70 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed at 27,005.45, down 191.09 points or 0.70 percent from its previous close.



Japanese shares closed lower as the yen strengthened. The benchmark Nikkei average declined 96.42 points or 0.47 percent to 20,622.91, while the broader Topix index closed 0.63 percent lower at 1,556.43.



Australian markets retreated. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 31.60 points or 0.54 percent to 5,858.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 29.20 points or 0.49 percent at 5,924.30.



European shares are trading in the red. France's CAC 40 is declining 22.03 points or 0.45 percent. Germany's DAX is down 45.00 points or 0.40 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is lowering by 23.10 points or 0.34 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 19.57 points or 0.22 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.48 percent.



