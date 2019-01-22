

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Attis Industries Inc. (ATIS) announced a definitive asset purchase agreement with Sunoco LP (SUN) to acquire and operate its corn ethanol plant and grain malting operation in Fulton, NY. Total consideration for the divestiture is $20 million in cash. Included within the acquisition is the 1886 Malt House which is a direct beneficiary of incentives designed to promote the local farm to brewery industry.



'The acquisition of Sunoco's Fulton, NY ethanol plant is a significant step in Attis establishing a foothold in the renewable fuel space, while accessing the fourth largest gasoline market in the United States,' said Jeff Cosman, CEO of Attis Industries.



