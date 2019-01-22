

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that it has successfully completed the acquisition of TESARO, Inc. an oncology-focused company based in Waltham, Massachusetts, for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately $5.1 billion or 4.0 billion pounds.



TESARO is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, with a major marketed product, Zejula (niraparib), an oral poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor currently approved for use in ovarian cancer.



In addition to Zejula and dostarlimab, TESARO has several oncology assets in its pipeline including antibodies directed against TIM-3 and LAG-3 targets.



