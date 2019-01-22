

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, who officially launched her 2020 White House bid on Monday, made it clear that she will not accept money from corporate political action committees (PACs) during her presidential campaign.



Her official election campaign website specifies, 'Kamala Harris For The People is not accepting contributions from corporate, business, law firm or trade association PACs; federally registered lobbyists; or foreign agents'.



Harris, the first African-American to enter the 2020 presidential race, made the announcement that the political world has been anticipating on ABC's 'Good Morning America'.



She also released a video teasing the formal start of her campaign at a rally on January 27 in Oakland, California, the 54-year-old Democratic lawmaker's birthplace and the city where she grew as a politician.



'The American public wants a fighter, and they want someone that's going to fight like heck for them and not fight based on self-interest, and I'm prepared to do that,' Harris told the news channel.



The video outlines the theme of the career prosecutor's candidacy: 'For the People.'



Harris will reportedly base her campaign in Baltimore, with a second office in Oakland.



Kamala's sister Maya Harris, a senior policy advisor to Hillary Clinton in 2016, will serve as her election campaign chair.



The daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, Harris chose Martin Luther King Jr. Day to announce her decision.



In her memoir 'The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,' published earlier this month, Harris says she thinks that the country is ready for a president who is a woman of color.



In 2017, the Foreign Policy magazine had placed Harris on top of its 50 Leading Global Thinkers' list 'For giving the Democratic Party hope in the Trump era.'



Kamala Harris is a lifelong public safety and civil rights leader.



In 2016, she became the first Indian-origin and second African American woman in history to be elected to the U.S. Senate, and the first African American and first woman to serve as Attorney General of California.



She is married to Doug Emhoff and a stepmother to Ella and Cole Emhoff.



No woman has won the US presidency, and this time there is a record number of women aspirants already in the bid for Democratic Party nomination.



Harris' entry will make the Democratic field wide open with female names such as Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX