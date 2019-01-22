

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending lower over the past few sessions, treasuries showed a strong move back to the upside during the trading day on Tuesday.



Bond prices initially moved higher and saw some further strength in the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark the-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dropped by 5.4 basis points to 2.730 percent.



The rebound came as traders looked to the safe haven of bonds amid concerns about the global economy after the International Monetary Fund said the global expansion is weakening at a rate that is somewhat faster than expected.



The IMF lowered its forecasts for global economic growth to 3.5 percent in 2019 and 3.6 percent in 2020, 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points below last October's projections.



An escalation of trade tensions and a worsening of financial conditions are key sources of risk to the outlook, the IMF said.



The IMF also expressed concerns about a bigger than expected slowdown in Chinese growth, the Brexit cliffhanger, and the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.



In remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde noted risks to the global economy are increasingly intertwined.



'Think of how higher tariffs and rising uncertainty over future trade policy fed into lower asset prices and higher market volatility,' Lagarde said. 'This in turn contributed to tightening financial conditions, including for advanced economies, which is a major risk factor in a world of high debt burdens. '



'Does that mean that a global recession is around the corner? The answer is 'no,' she added. 'But the risk of a sharper decline in global growth has certainly increased.'



Adding to the economic worries, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing a much steeper than expected drop in U.S. existing home sales in the month of December.



NAR said existing home sales plummeted by 6.4 percent to an annual rate of 4.99 million in December after jumping by 2.1 percent to a revised rate of 5.33 million in November.



Economists had expected existing home sales to slump by 1.3 percent to a rate of 5.25 million from the 5.32 million originally reported for the previous month.



With the much bigger than expected decrease, existing home sales tumbled to their lowest level since November of 2015.



Trading activity in the bond market may be relatively subdued on Wednesday amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



