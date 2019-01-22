

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) announced, after consolidating the preliminary results for the financial year 2018 for the first time, that the guidance for the growth of the adjusted net profit for 2018 will be exceeded significantly. The Executive Board reported that currently it is expecting growth of the adjusted net profit of around 17 percent. This is against a guidance of more than 10 percent.



Deutsche Börse Group's products and services cover the entire value chain in the financial services sector. Its business areas range from the admission of securities to listing, through trading, clearing and settlement to custody services for securities and other financial instruments along with collateral and liquidity management. The Group also provides IT services, indices and market data worldwide.



