

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 55.286 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for a deficit of 35.3 billion yen following the 737.7 billion yen shortfall in November.



Exports were down 3.8 percent on year to 7.023 trillion yen - shy of forecasts for a decline of 1.9 percent following the 0.1 percent gain in the previous month.



Imports advanced an annual 1.9 percent to 7.079 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 4.0 percent following the 12.5 percent spike a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX