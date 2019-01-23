

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 55.286 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for a deficit of 35.3 billion yen following the 737.7 billion yen shortfall in November.



Exports were down 3.8 percent on year to 7.023 trillion yen - shy of forecasts for a decline of 1.9 percent following the 0.1 percent gain in the previous month.



Exports to all of Asia fell 6.9 percent on year to 3.828 trillion yen, while exports to China alone skidded 7.0 percent to 1.402 trillion yen.



Exports to the United States added 1.6 percent on year to 1.434 trillion and exports to the European Union gained 3.9 percent to 822.923 billion yen.



Imports advanced an annual 1.9 percent to 7.079 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 4.0 percent following the 12.5 percent spike a month earlier.



Imports from all of Asia fell 2.9 percent on year to 3.285 trillion yen, while imports from China alone sank an annual 6.4 percent to 1.597 trillion yen.



Imports from the United States skyrocketed 23.9 percent to 866.846 billion yen and imports from the European Union added 2.0 percent to 802.225 billion yen.



The adjusted trade deficit was 183.6 billion yen - exceeding expectations for a shortfall of 290.7 billion yen following the 492.2 billion yen deficit in November.



