

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday amid worries about global economic growth and the uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks. However, some of the markets have pared early losses.



Media reports indicating that the Trump administration rejected an offer from China for preparatory talks ahead of next week's high-level trade negotiations dampened sentiment. However, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow has denied the reports.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session. Mining and oil stocks are among the leading decliners.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 14.00 points or 0.24 percent to 5,844.80, off a low of 5,831.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 14.60 points or 0.25 percent to 5,909.70. Australian shares retreated on Tuesday after mining giant BHP reported a drop in second-quarter iron ore production.



Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent overnight. Santos is losing almost 2 percent, Oil Search is down more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent.



The major miners are also mostly lower. BHP Group is down 1 percent and Rio Tinto is lower by 0.6 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.2 percent.



BHP has been accused of underpaying iron ore royalties of up to A$300 million to the West Australian government dating back to 2004.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, shares of Challenger Limited are falling more than 14 percent after the retirement fund manager said it expects a 97 percent fall in first-half profit and also lowered its full-year outlook.



Pinnacle Investment Management Group's shares are losing almost 8 percent despite expectations of a 25 percent increase in its first-half profit.



IOOF Holdings' shares are down almost 4 percent after the company repaid super fund members following an accidental sale of assets in 2015.



Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is declining 0.2 percent.



In economic news, Australia will see December figures for skilled vacancies and the leading economic index from Westpac today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is weaker against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7121, down from $0.7136 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower. Investors are cautious as the Bank of Japan will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates today. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 21.36 points or 0.10 percent to 20,601.55, after touching a low of 20,438.22 in early trades. Japanese shares gave up early gains to close lower on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 1 percent, Sony is higher by 0.6 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent, while Canon is down 0.2 percent.



Sony is reportedly moving its European headquarters to the Netherlands from the UK to continue business as usual and to avoid disruptions due to Brexit.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is losing 0.6 percent, while Advantest is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is down 0.3 percent and Toyota is lower by 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is down 0.5 percent and Inpex is losing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Olympus Corp. and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are advancing almost 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Subaru Corp. and Screen Holdings are lower by almost 4 percent each. Bridgestone and Sumco are losing more than 3 percent each.



Automaker Subaru said it has halted output at its sole car factory in Japan, which accounts for about 60 percent of its global production, due to a defect in component procured from a supplier.



Tire maker Bridgestone will buy the telematics business of TomTom for $1.03 billion, enabling TomTom to focus on its core location business.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 55.286 billion yen in December. That missed expectations for a deficit of 35.3 billion yen following the 737.7 billion yen shortfall in November.



Exports were down 3.8 percent on year to 7.023 trillion yen - shy of forecasts for a decline of 1.9 percent following the 0.1 percent gain in the previous month. Imports advanced an annual 1.9 percent to 7.079 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 4.0 percent following the 12.5 percent spike a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are modestly lower, while Shanghai, South Korea and Hong Kong recovered from early losses and are currently higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, reflecting concerns about the global economy after the International Monetary Fund said the global expansion is weakening at a rate that is somewhat faster than expected. Adding to the economic worries, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing a much steeper than expected drop in U.S. existing home sales in the month of December.



The Dow tumbled 301.87 points or 1.2 percent to 24,404.48, the Nasdaq plunged 136.87 points or 1.9 percent to 7,020.36 and the S&P 500 slumped 37.81 points or 1.4 percent to 2,632.90.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dropped by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Tuesday as global growth worries resurfaced, raising concerns about energy demand. WTI crude for February delivery tumbled $1.23 or 2.3 percent to close at $52.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX