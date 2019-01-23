

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays PLC (BARC.LN) said that it is considering cutting 280 jobs in Leeds, England.



Thebank said around 115 jobs would be relocated to offices in Manchester, Liverpool and Sunderland. The redundancy process is expected to conclude at the end of May.



Around 800 employees will remain at the Millshaw Court site in Leeds, where Barclays has secured an extension of its lease until 2021. Barclays said the office's landlord has put it up for sale with planning permission for residential development and that it will explore alternative sites.



Trade union Unite called on Barclays to reconsider the 'deeply irresponsible' decision, which it said would harm the business and customer experience.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX