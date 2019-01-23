

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom International Cellular SA's (TIGO) shares declined around 4 percent in the after hours trading after the company confirmed the end of talks regarding a possible offer for its shares.



In a statement, the Luxembourg-based telecommunications and media company said that Liberty Latin America Ltd has terminated the preliminary discussions regarding a possible offer for all the shares without an offer being made.



It was on January 14 that Millicom responded to media articles regarding the company and confirmed that it had received a preliminary highly conditional non-binding proposal from Liberty Latin America.



The company then had said that there was no certainty that a transaction would materialize nor as to the terms, timing or form of any possible transaction.



On Nasdaq, Millicom shares settled on Tuesday's regular trading at $68.95, down 0.42%. In the extended trading, shares dropped 4.31 percent further to $65.98.



