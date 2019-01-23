

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter consolidated net sales were 16.5 billion euros, up 5 percent from last year's 15.76 billion euros. Sales grew 3% at constant exchange rates compared to last year.



Sales in United States were 9.80 billion euros, up 5.9 percent on a reported basis. The Netherlands sales grew 3.6 percent, and Belgium sales went up 3.6 percent.



Comparable sales in the U.S. went up 2.7%, showing continued good momentum. The Netherlands comparable sales grew 3.3%. In Belgium, ongoing operational improvements resulted in 3% comparable sales growth.



Net consumer online sales went up 27.3 percent on a reported basis and 26.4% at constant exchange rates in the fourth quarter.



The company noted that overall the business delivered another strong sales performance in the quarter and for the full year 2018. For the full year, net sales reached 62.8 billion euros, up 2.5% at constant exchange rates. Net consumer online sales reached 3.5 billion euros for the full year.



Further, the company said it expects full-year underlying earnings per share from continuing operations to be at the higher end of previous guidance of 1.50 euros to 1.60 euros.



Full year free cash flow is expected to be more than 2.0 billion euros.



Separately, Ahold Delhaize announced the appointment of Marit van Egmond as Brand President & CEO of Albert Heijn as of February 1, 2019. She will succeed Wouter Kolk, who will fully focus on his duties as CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia.



Marit van Egmond currently serves as Executive Vice President Commerce at Albert Heijn. She will continue to report to Wouter Kolk.



