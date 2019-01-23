

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that Group copper production for the full year was 725,300 tonnes, at the top end of revised guidance and set a record year for the company with a 3.0% increase compared with 2017 due to higher production at Los Pelambres and Centinela. Gold production was 210,100 ounces for the full year, the top end of guidance. Molybdenum production was 13,600 tonnes for the full year, 29.5% higher than in the previous year on higher throughput, grades and recoveries at Los Pelambres, and above guidance.



Antofagasta said, as previously announced, Group copper production for 2019 is expected to be a record with 750-790,000 tonnes, a 3-9% increase on 2018. Group gold production is expected to be in the range of 240-260,000 ounces, an increase of 15-25% on 2018. Molybdenum production is expected to be in the range of 11,500-12,500 tonnes, 8-15% lower than in 2018. Capital expenditure is expected to be $1.2 billion, including the development of the Los Pelambres expansion project.



