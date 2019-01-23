

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported retail revenue of 711 million pounds for the three months to 29 December 2018, down 1 percent from 719 million pounds in the year-ago period on a reported basis. Retail revenue declined 2 percent at constant exchange rates.



Comparable store sales increased 1 percent for the thirteen-week period, with a consistent performance across regions.



Asia Pacific benefited from Mainland China, up mid-single digits, while EMEIA showed a small improvement in tourist spending quarter on quarter. Americas was impacted by softer footfall trends.



Looking forward, the Group said it is maintaining its fiscal 2019 outlook for broadly stable revenue and adjusted operating margin at constant exchange rates or CER, and the delivery of 100 million pounds in cumulative cost savings.



'I am pleased with our progress in the quarter as we continued to build brand heat around our new creative vision and shift consumer perception of Burberry. Excitement is growing ahead of next month's launch of Riccardo's debut collection,' said Marco Gobbetti, CEO.



