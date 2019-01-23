

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith plc (SMWH.L) announced its trading update for the 20 week period to 19 January 2019. The Group said it delivered a strong trading performance in the period with total sales up 6% (up 3% excluding InMotion) and like-for-like sales flat for the 20 weeks. In Travel, total sales were up 16% (up 8% excluding InMotion) with like-for-like sales up 3%.



Stephen Clarke, Group Chief Executive said: 'Looking ahead, whilst there is existing uncertainty in the broader economic environment, the Group is well positioned for the year ahead and beyond.'



