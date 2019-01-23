

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are down marginally on Wednesday with investors largely staying wary of making significant moves amid lingering worries about global growth and uncertainty about Brexit and U.S.-China trade deal.



The benchmark CAC 40 is down 1.50 points or 0.03%, at 4,846.02. On Tuesday, the index ended lower by 0.17%.



Valeo, Peugeot, Bouygues, and Renault are down 1 to 1.7%. Societe Generale is losing about 1% and Credit Agricole is declining by 0.8%.



Shares of Carrefour are gaining more than 6%. The stock declined sharply in the previous session after the company announced that its sales growth slowed substantially in the fourth quarter, as anti-government protests hurt hypermarket sales in its core French market.



Pernod Ricard is gaining 1.4% and Atos is moving up 1.1%. Veolia Environment and ArcelorMittal are modestly higher.



Most of the markets across Europe are currently down in negative territory, with investors looking for direction.



