

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $686 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $397 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, United Technologies Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 billion or $1.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $18.04 billion from $15.68 billion last year.



United Technologies Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q4): $18.04 Bln vs. $15.68 Bln last year.



