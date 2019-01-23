

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $411 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $617 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $554 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $4.57 billion from $4.60 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $554 Mln. vs. $556 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.60 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $4.57 Bln vs. $4.60 Bln last year.



