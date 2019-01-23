

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $398.2 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $345.2 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $1.50 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



