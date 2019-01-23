

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence eases for the second straight month in January, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index declined to 58.2 in January from 58.7 in December. The reading was the lowest in three months.



The indicator measuring the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months rose to 77.1 from 75.3 a month ago.



Likewise, the index for general economic situation expectations for the coming year rose marginally to 76.5 from 76 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index was broadly unchanged at 60.9.



The probability of saving index decreased to 18.3 from 22.7.



