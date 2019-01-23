

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial output expanded in December, led by growth in output in the utilities sector and mining and quarrying, preliminary figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose by a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.2 percent month-on-month in December. Manufacturing output edged up 0.6 percent.



The rise was led by a 7.3 percent increase in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and a 7.2 percent rise in mining and quarrying.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 7.0 percent in December.



Year-on-year, industrial production expanded by 4.9 percent. On an unadjusted basis, production climbed 1.0 percent.



For the whole of 2018, industrial production grew a working day adjusted 5.1 percent and, on an unadjusted basis, the production climbed 4.8 percent.



