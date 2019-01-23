

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Wednesday, with traders in no mood to indulge in any significant buying amid a lack of positive triggers.



Worries about global growth, Brexit uncertainty and U.S.-China trade disputes continued to weight on the market.



Also, with the European Central Bank scheduled to announce its monetary policy tomorrow, investors chose to wait for direction.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI declined by 9.15 points, or 0.10%, to 8,957.19. On Tuesday, the index ended lower by 45.07 points, or 0.5%, at 8,966.34.



Sika ended nearly 4% down. LafargeHolcim ended lower by about 2%.



Among the gainers, Lonza Group advanced by 1.9%, Julius Baer added 0.76% and Roche Holding gained 0.53%.



Zur Rose Group ended stronger by nearly 3% after the company said it has successfully implemented its growth targets in the 2018 financial year. With revenue of CHF 1,207.2 million, it significantly exceeded the billion Swiss franc threshold as expected and posted year-on-year growth of 22.8%.



