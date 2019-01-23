

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $20.98 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $13.88 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $67.29 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $334.96 million from $307.01 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $67.29 Mln. vs. $36.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $334.96 Mln vs. $307.01 Mln last year.



