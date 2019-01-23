

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $130.90 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $88.43 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.54 million or $2.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $543.77 million from $523.19 million last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $163.54 Mln. vs. $141.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.70 vs. $2.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q1): $543.77 Mln vs. $523.19 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.53 - $2.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $543 - $553 Mln



