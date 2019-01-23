

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $213 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $98 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $1.21 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $591 Mln. vs. $512 Mln. last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



