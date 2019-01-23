

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) on Wednesday posted a loss for the fourth quarter, while its adjusted earnings also missed analysts' estimates, as losses in every global region except North America impacted the results.



Ford reported fourth-quarter net loss of $116 million or $0.03 per share, compared with last year's profit of $2.52 billion or $0.63 per share.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.30 per share, down from $0.39 per share. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter rose 1 percent to $41.8 billion from $41.3 billion in the same period last year. Analysts expected revenue of $37.01 billion for the quarter.



The company reported a North American profit margin of 7.6 percent on profits of $2 billion. However, the company's overall profit margin was 3.5% in the quarter due to a $780 million loss reported in Europe, China and South America.



F closed Wednesday's trading at $8.34, down $0.16 or 1.88%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, gained $0.05 or 0.60% in the after-hours trading.



