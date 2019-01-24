

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $143.79 million or $0.79 per share, compared with a loss of $105.92 million or $0.54 per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $0.63 per share, up from $0.46 per share last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



Revenues for the quarter were $519.6 million, up from $479.4 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $494.18 million for the quarter.



Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $460 million to $490 million, and adjusted earnings of $0.39 to $0.47 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.46 per share of $480.02 million for the quarter.



