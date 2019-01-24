

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has hired an executive from Samsung SDI Co., the battery making affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co., to help lead its own battery work, according to the reports.



Soonho Ahn joined Apple in December as global head of battery developments, after working as a senior vice president at Samsung SDI since 2015. At Samsung SDI, Ahn led development of lithium battery packs and worked on 'next-generation' battery technology.



Apple has used batteries from Samsung SDI to power its own products in the past. The iPhone maker has been trying to reduce reliance on third-party components, and the notable battery technology hire suggests it may be doing the same for batteries. Apple has been working on its own MicroLED display technology for future devices, which would help wean itself off Samsung in other areas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX