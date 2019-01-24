

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is reducing production of Model S sedans and Model X crossovers, adding to concerns about demand for the electric-car maker's higher-priced and more profitable vehicles, according to the reports.



Tesla has set substantially lower daily production targets for the Model S and Model X, the reports said.



The reports noted that the company had reduced production hours for the Model S and Model X.



'We recently announced that we are no longer taking orders for the 75 kWh version of Model S and X in order to streamline production and provide even more differentiation with Model 3,' Tesla reportedly said.



