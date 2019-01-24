

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $418 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $308 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, STMicroelectronics NV reported adjusted earnings of $420 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $2.65 billion from $2.47 billion last year.



STMicroelectronics NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $420 Mln. vs. $327 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $2.65 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year.



