

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) reported that its like-for-like sales for the 52 weeks ended 30 December 2018 declined 2.0%, while total sales increased 1.0%.



The Group noted that it has delivered like-for-like sales growth since the World Cup, with its Pubs business continuing to consistently trade ahead of the pub restaurant sector and its Concessions business trading strongly.



The company's Leisure business exhibited improved like-for-like sales momentum through 2018, but was impacted by weaker cinema admissions in December.



Looking ahead, the Group expects to deliver an adjusted profit before tax outcome for the 2018 full-year in line with current market expectations.



Andy McCue, CEO, said, '2018 has been a pivotal year for the Group in which we have opened a record number of new sites in both our Pubs and Concessions businesses as well as acquiring an extremely high quality business in Wagamama.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX