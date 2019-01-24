

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound traded higher against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as hopes for a 'no deal' Brexit improved after U.K.'s opposition Labour Party signaled support for an amendment that could avoid a no-deal Brexit in a vote due next week.



The amendment tabled by Yvette Cooper, who is an MP for the Labor Party, suggested extension of article 50 if there is no parliamentary consensus on Brexit deal by the end of next month.



The amendment will be voted next Tuesday.



The Labour Party signaled that 'it is highly likely' to back the amendment as a way of closing down the prospect of no deal.



Asian stock markets were mostly higher following the positive cues from Wall Street on upbeat corporate earnings results. Nonetheless, investors are cautious amid worries about slowing global economic growth, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks.



The pound firmed to a 2-1/2-month high of 1.3094 against the greenback and held steady thereafter. If the pound continues its uptrend, 1.325 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



The pound that closed Wednesday's deals at 143.21 against the yen appreciated to 143.55 and held steady thereafter. The pound is seen finding resistance around the 145.00 region.



The U.K. currency rose to 1.3022 against the Swiss franc from yesterday's closing value of 1.2995 and moved sideways thereafter. The currency is poised to target resistance around the 1.32 mark.



The pound climbed to a 2-1/2-month high of 0.8697 against the euro and traded sideways since then. Next key resistance for the pound is seen around the 0.845 mark.



Looking ahead, PMI from major European economies are due in the European session.



At 7:45 am ET, the European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rates. Economists expect the main refi rate to be kept at a record low of zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent.



In the New York session, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 19, leading index for December and Markit's flash services PMI for January are scheduled for release.



